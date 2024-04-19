BRANDON, Fla. — St. Pete’s popular Saturday Shoppes is crossing the bridge and setting up shop in Hillsborough County. But with a twist.

What You Need To Know Renee Edwards says she started the Saturday Shoppes market to give minority business owners a chance to grow their business during the pandemic.



She has opened a new store inside of the Brandon Mall called The Everyday Shoppes.



The owners of the products sold in the new store are all vendors who have been part of The Saturday Shoppes.

Renee Edwards says she started the Saturday Shoppes market to give minority business owners a chance to grow their business during the pandemic.

“Saturday Shoppes, my goal was only for it to be just me and about 20 vendors. My first one had 64, my third one had 150 and we were at the Trop within 90 days. So, when you see the need, you just keep going,” Edwards said.

She wanted to expand their reach, so she opened a new store inside of the Brandon Mall called The Everyday Shoppes.

“In here is 44 minority and women owned businesses. All of them have to be a Saturday Shoppes vendor to be in here. Also there’s a retail class that’s attached to this store. So you have to do a 12-month class with me and the goal is to improve economic impact,” she said.

The owners of the products sold in the new store are all vendors who have been part of The Saturday Shoppes, which is the largest minority owned business marketplace in South St. Petersburg.

It’s where the owner of Boss Babes Boutique, Chavon Howard got her start.

“We sell unique wood and acrylic products and they’re laser engraved. We have everything from cutting boards, to earrings like the ones I have on,” said Howard.

Now she’s here selling her products at Everyday Shoppes.

“It’s been phenomenal because I never saw myself being in a mall. So, to go from being at a Saturday shop outdoors to now being in a mall is amazing,” she said. ”It’s been great it’s putting me through grad school. I’m a grad student at USF so this is how I pay my bills.”

It’s a feeling that she’s sharing with the other minority owned businesses set up there — a priceless opportunity that’s expected to benefit the business owners and the customers.

Edwards said she was able to turn this dream into a reality with help from a grant from the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg in collaboration with Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. The funding is meant to improve economic opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs and in turn impact economic wellbeing and be a driver of good health.