Nina's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria is what's on the menu. The Rivera family makes authentic Italian food in downtown Oneonta.
Location: Nina's Italian Resturant and Pizzeria
Address: 299 S Main St. Oneonta, NY 13820
Contact: 607-432-9800
Hours:
- Monday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday and Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunday Noon to 8 p.m.
It’s a family affair at Nina’s Italian restaurant and pizzeria in downtown Oneonta.
“It's my husband's dream. He's been doing pizzas forever,” said co-owner Aleathea Rivera.
Fred and Aleathea Rivera bought the popular pizzeria nine years ago and with their children serve flavorful Italian dishes using quality ingredients.
Everything is made fresh to order like their pizza with their signature savory tomato sauce.
Aleathea said they have delicious dinner options including passed-down family recipes.
“My grandfather, he's from Calabria. My grandmother was from Rome,” she said
The Riveras pride themselves on customer service and they invite you to stop by for a slice or dinner.
Head to ninasitalian.com.