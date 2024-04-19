DURHAM, N.C. – Austin Bethea, a brewer at Fullsteam Brewing in Durham, says if you asked him just a handful of years ago if he saw himself creating craft brews, he wouldn’t have seen it coming.

Bethea has worked different jobs in what he calls the “alcohol scene” for about a decade. It was two years ago that a friend told him about the Many Faces Initiative internship, which is a 10-week paid program aimed at bringing in more people of color to the craft beer world.

He jumped on the chance and says immediately after the program, he landed his current job.

“The Many Faces internship really helps us understand what this scene is like and then share it with others,” Bethea said. “I think it's made a huge impact on the people that you see behind the scenes, in front of the scenes selling. I mean, I think as a whole, North Carolina's been on top of it.”

The internship, which started in 2021, is now accepting applications for this year’s participating breweries. The deadline for submission is April 22.

Five breweries are taking part: Atomic Clock Brewing Co. in Durham, Fullsteam Brewing in Durham, Bond Brothers Beer Co. in Cary, Town Brewing Co. in Charlotte and 760 Craft Works in Huntersville.

Bethea says there’s still a long way to go when it comes to diversity in the industry, for both women and people of color. He says only 1% of breweries across the country are minority owned.

The North Carolina craft beer industry, he says, is working to change that.

“Mike Potter just opened up the first African American brewery in Durham, and that's super exciting. So, I think that there's more and more traction, and I think the more and more we can have leaders like them, me and other people like us. I think it's building. I really do think it's building,” Bethea said.

Bethea doesn’t see a downside for people who are thinking of applying. Any gained knowledge or interest in the industry only helps introduce it to more people down the line.

“You're learning things. If it doesn't work out, it's still OK,” Bethea said. “Now you can teach other people what you know.”