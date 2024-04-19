The November 2022 winter storm wreaked havoc on parts of Erie County. It also did major damage to many agricultural businesses.

Now, county lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have agreed they need to help these impacted growers.

So $2 million in total has been earmarked. Grants have been awarded to 16 local farmers totaling $1.1 million, including Miller's Farm Market in Hamburg, Kwilos Farm in Evans, and Bengert Greenhouses in West Seneca.

"The November Storm Fund is helping growers recover from a devastating winter storm that damaged greenhouses and wreaked havoc with much of their businesses," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "Agriculture is an important sector of the county’s economy and supporting these farms makes good sense for all, helping these businesses resume their productivity."

They can use the money to to cover costs related to farm and agribusiness facilities, capital assets, machinery, equipment, and structures.

"With this updated Plan, we hope to realize a refreshed vision for Erie County agriculture and provide direction to the county and municipalities regarding farmland protection," said Commissioner of the Department of Environment and Planning Dan Castle. "There are many opportunities for interested growers and others to add their input as the Update continues and we encourage them to do so."