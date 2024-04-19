MILWAUKEE — Isabella Rivera has worked at various coffee shops in the Milwaukee area since 2019.

“Coffee had always been a passion of mine growing up, so I started working at Colectivo when I was 18 or 19 and worked there for a couple years and soaked in all the resources they had,” said Rivera.

Rivera is now the founder of Isla Bella Coffee Roasters and the director of experience for BizStarts.

Rivera started her own coffee roasting company, Isla Bella, in 2023 using the knowledge she had gained from her previous work experiences and through the mentorship of BizStarts, a nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs grow and build their businesses.

Rivera was first introduced to BizStarts when she was 20. She said she knew she wanted to open her own business, but didn’t know how.

“BizStarts is awesome; they offer incredible programming that tells you the A to Z of starting a business, so that’s how I got introduced to the BizStarts organization,” Rivera said.

The businesses in the Community Market range from vintage goods to art prints to seasoning blends.

Many of the businesses showcased in the market were chosen by Rivera. Others were mentored by BizStarts.

“When we were kinda getting the store started, I was thinking on how to fill the shelves there were so many businesses that I had known just growing up in Milwaukee that either myself or my family had used or that I had just seen around on Instagram so I reached out to those people and let them know about the opportunity,” said Rivera.

Some businesses come to Rivera.

“Businesses come in so many different ways. Now that we’re open, people will just come in and ask if they can sell here. But really what I look for in the products that we sell are definitely the stories. Who is this person and who is this business?” said Rivera.

The Community Market is not just a space for business to showcase their products but also a place for people to come together. It offers several events throughout the month hosted by the business owners showcased at the market or by Rivera.

“The market is not only a place for retail experience, it’s a space for any business owner or somebody who has an important idea that they want to be accessible to a greater community. That’s exactly what this space was built for,” she said.

The BizStarts Community Market is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Learn more about the businesses in the market, here.