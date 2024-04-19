COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the most recent United States Department of Agriculture's Ohio Crop Weather Report, rain prevented farmers from most field work.

What You Need To Know Winter wheat quality was reported as 70% good to excellent The latest Ohio Crop Weather Report was released on April 15 Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

According to the report, "There were 0.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 14."

Farmers said the conditions only allowed for herbicide and fertilizing wheat.

"Farmers are itching to get a little fieldwork done,” Agriculture Expert Andy Vance said. "But it's hard. You're battling Mother Nature still."

The next report will be released on April 22.

