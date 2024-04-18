CLEVELAND — Rite Aid is closing three more stores in Ohio and 10 others in surrounding states, according to court documents.
The northeast Ohio stores include:
- Lakewood, Ohio (16207 Detroit Ave.)
- Massillon, Ohio (2110 Wales Ave. NE)
- Toledo, Ohio (2450 S. Reynolds Rd.)
Other states impact by this round of closures include New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Closing dates haven't been disclosed.
Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy in October 2023 and has closed around 250 stores since then, according to court documents.
Earlier this year, more than 30 Rite Aid locations in Ohio were slated to close or have closed.