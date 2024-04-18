Gov. Kathy Hochul was among officials breaking ground on Coca-Cola's fairlife production facility in Webster on Thursday.

The 745,000 square-foot facility will act as fairlife's flagship location in the Northeast. Built on Tebor Road, the $650 million investment is expected to create 250 jobs.

"This was a statement that this part of our state matters," the governor said. "That these investments, yes, could've gone to other parts of our country. But you picked this area and this community because you saw the potential, you saw the caliber of our workforce."

The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

According to the governor's office, Webster was selected after a personal pitch to the company from Gov. Hochul.

The governor also announced that the town of Webster will receive $20 million through the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation to upgrade its aging wastewater treatment plant.

“The Town of Webster is proud to officially welcome the Coca-Cola Company and fairlife to our community," Webster Town Supervisor Tom Flaherty said in a statement. "This facility represents our commitment to progress, coupled with a strong connection to Webster's agricultural roots. With a $650 million investment in our area and the creation of an anticipated 250 local jobs, we look forward to witnessing the economic growth fairlife will bring to the area and the substantial impact on residents and families in the Webster community and beyond. As we prepare for a facility of this magnitude, the Town of Webster is making substantial updates to wastewater treatment infrastructure. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for their partnership and support through $20 million in grant funding for this project.”