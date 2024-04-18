TEXAS — Automotive expert Joe Gonzales has spent 15 years in the industry and believes occasionally even manufactures get caught speeding.

“Sometimes I think the technology gets ahead of itself and it’s not ready to hit the road,” Gonzales said. “How does this truck know the road better than me? It’s giving me this alert.”

The Central Texan and president of Guzman Automotive in Taylor says that recently customers have complained that safety systems in their vehicles have caused damage or near accidents, something he knows about firsthand.

“The vehicle tried to switch lanes on us, but we couldn’t because there was a car there,” Gonzales said. “I don’t know if it has a bad sensor or didn’t read it, but we had to stay in our lane despite the vehicle’s commands.”

It’s those kinds of incidents that motivated the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to conduct the first yearlong automation safeguard ratings report.

“We didn’t have any system that received 'good.' (We had) one 'acceptable,' two 'marginal' and 11 that received a 'poor,'” Harkey said.

Those 14 manufactures included popular companies such as Tesla, General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Ford and Lexus. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety President David Harkey says the systems were measured on seven criteria, from emergency procedures to attention reminders and driver monitoring.

Overall, there were positives as well — with some manufacturers already reaching out to customers about modifications or system updates. However, this auto repair expert says it all starts and ends with the person behind the wheel.

“In large part we’re filling a regulatory gap that exists when it comes to partial driving automation,” Harkey said. “These systems are designed as convenience features, not safety features. You still must pay attention and make sure you can take control of the wheel at any given time.”

Gonzales says he sees at least one customer a week in for repairs based on the state’s 14% distracted driving numbers. Those statistics, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, rank among the highest in the nation.

“It’s not always consistent based on where you’re at. A consumer might be thinking it’s taking me home. I go this way every day,” Gonzales said. “But it’s not considering the care around me, the situation around you or the pothole right in front of you.”