TEXAS — Summer is right around the corner, and with it comes hurricane season and wildfire season. Texas has already seen its worst wildfire in history in 2024.
To help you prepare, the state will allow you to purchase select emergency items without sales tax for two days. 2024 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 and ends at midnight on April 29.
Purchases will not require an exemption certificate and there is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can purchase.
According to the state, the following items qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:
Less than $300
- Portable generators
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack
- Can openers—nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage—nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products—reusable and artificial
- Light sources—portable self-powered, including candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile phone batteries and chargers
- Radios—portable self-powered, including two-way and weather band
- Some detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
The following items do not qualify:
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies
- Gloves
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boat and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
You may purchase items in stories, online or by mail as long as the purchase occurs within the specified period.
The state specified that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. So, for example, if you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 and it includes a $10 delivery charge for a total cost of $309, that will exceed the $300 tax-free limit.