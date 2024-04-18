TEXAS — Summer is right around the corner, and with it comes hurricane season and wildfire season. Texas has already seen its worst wildfire in history in 2024.

To help you prepare, the state will allow you to purchase select emergency items without sales tax for two days. 2024 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 and ends at midnight on April 29.

Purchases will not require an exemption certificate and there is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

According to the state, the following items qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $300

Portable generators

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack

Can openers—nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage—nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products—reusable and artificial

Light sources—portable self-powered, including candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile phone batteries and chargers

Radios—portable self-powered, including two-way and weather band

Some detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

The following items do not qualify:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies

Gloves

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boat and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

You may purchase items in stories, online or by mail as long as the purchase occurs within the specified period.

The state specified that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. So, for example, if you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 and it includes a $10 delivery charge for a total cost of $309, that will exceed the $300 tax-free limit.