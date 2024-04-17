Tesla is planning to lay off 285 employees at their Buffalo Gigafactory, according to the state Department of Labor.
The DOL says the company is set to cut about 14% of jobs at the RiverBend facility starting July 15.
Last weekend, CEO Elon Musk sent an internal memo detailing a 10% reduction of Tesla's global workforce.
New York state invested nearly $1 billion to build the factory in South Buffalo.
Empire State Development previously said it would work to ensure any impacted workers receive resources and assistance.
State Sen. Sean Ryan expressed his concerns in a statement, saying:
"I am deeply concerned about Tesla’s significant layoffs at its factory in South Buffalo. Tesla is contractually obligated to meet specific employment targets. While Tesla is still above its employment benchmark agreement with New York State at this time, New York State should be prepared to impose fines on the company if layoffs continue. I will continue to monitor this situation and will do my part to ensure Tesla is held to the commitment it has made to Buffalo.”