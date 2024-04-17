Tesla is planning to lay off 285 employees at their Buffalo Gigafactory, according to the state Department of Labor.

The DOL says the company is set to cut about 14% of jobs at the RiverBend facility starting July 15.

Last weekend, CEO Elon Musk sent an internal memo detailing a 10% reduction of Tesla's global workforce.

New York state invested nearly $1 billion to build the factory in South Buffalo.

Empire State Development previously said it would work to ensure any impacted workers receive resources and assistance.