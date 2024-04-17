CLEVELAND — Spring is here, and that means prom season is coming up for many high schoolers.

What You Need To Know Tuxedo stores are busy with prom season



Many high schoolers are renting their prom attire instead of buying it



A lot of high schoolers are dressing more casually for prom

Charlie Pinter is no stranger to the tradition.

“I’ve been going to prom the last four years, so this is kind of my last hooray,” Pinter said.

Because of it, the high school senior knows all too well how to dress for it.

“I chose a tux because I think it just looks more classy and that’s what my date wanted too,” Pinter said.

But these days, tuxes are not as popular at proms as they used to be.

Debbie Horne has been working at Tuxedo Junction for more than two decades, and she said as society has become more casual, more high schoolers are turning to suits and ties.

“It used to always be a bowtie, well, it’s not that way today,” Horne said. “I try and get the kids to think about what they really want. Unfortunately, sometimes the parents come in and try and say, ‘Well this is what we did,’ but yeah that was 30 years ago and in 20 years of doing this I can tell you it’s changed a lot,” Horne said.

Prices have also changed.

According to Generation Tux, it costs $500 dollars on average to buy a tuxedo, or people can rent one for about half the price.

But that brings its own challenges.

“I think it’s harder today than it used to be because the form of our business, just like the retail business, a lot of people shop online,” Horne said.

Horne said her store is one of only a few that still offers the option of renting tuxedos these days.

But that is what Charlie decided to do, making sure he’s dressed to the nines for his final high school prom.

“We really are looking forward to dressing nice and then going out and having fun,” Pinter said.