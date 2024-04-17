As the sun went down, many buildings in Syracuse began to glow blue in honor of Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff's Lieutenant Michael Hoosock. Other memorials have popped up around the city as well.
The Barclay Damon building in downtown Syracuse glows blue. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
The federal building in Clinton Square glows blue. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
The War Memorial flashes badges in honor of fallen officers. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
Syracuse City Hall glows blue in honor of fallen officers. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
A memorial at Moyers Corners in Liverpool where Lt. Hoosock was a volunteer firefighter. (Patrick O'toole/Spectrum News 1)
Flags fly at half-staff on Le Moyne's Campus where both Hoosock and Jensen attended school.
Hoosock's jacket hangs in the fire station where he was a volunteer firefighter. (Vince Briga/Spectrum News 1)
A memorial at Moyers Corners in Liverpool in honor of Lt. Hoosock. (Patrick O'toole/Spectrum News 1)