MADISON, Wis. — Metcalfe’s, a high-end grocer based in Madison, Wis., will soon become part of the Michigan-based brand, Spartan Nash.

Metcalfe's employs more than 500 people





The transition marks a new chapter for the century-old establishment. Fourth-generation owner Tim Metcalfe expressed gratitude for the grocer’s enduring legacy, spanning over a hundred years.

Marvin Moore, a proud longtime employee, reflected on the positive atmosphere.

“They’re like family for me; they are family,” Moore said. “And so I’ve been doing this for 37 years, and it’s been the best 37 years of my life.”

Despite the change in ownership, customers can expect business to continue as usual, with Wisconsin Grocer’s Association president, Mike Semmons, assuring that the transition is unlikely to be noticeable from the consumers; perspective.

“You’re going to be seeing a lot of familiar faces and the same quality of service,” Semmons said.

One visible change on the horizon will be the introduction of Spartan Nash labeled foods onto shelves, adding to the offerings available to customers.

Metcalfe said he views the acquisition as a strategic business move, foreseeing opportunities for growth with Spartan Nash.

“They’re very familiar with running higher-end, higher-quality, higher-service type of stores like Metcalfe’s. So it’s really a wonderful fit,” Metcalfe said.

The Metcalfe family reassured the community of their continued commitment to local products and community engagement.