House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday announced he was forging ahead with his plan to put aid to Israel and Ukraine on the floor for a vote despite backlash from members of his Republican conference.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Wednesday in support of the GOP speaker’s plan, but members of his own party in the House and Senate condemned it

In a text to members, Johnson said that following “significant” feedback from lawmakers, the House Rules Committee will unveil later Wednesday “the text of three bills that will fund America’s national security interests and allies in Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine,” which will include “a loan structure for aid, and enhanced strategy and accountability.”

He also promised a fourth bill that will include other legislative priorities, including a ban on TikTok, a measure to allow the president to confiscate Russian assets and put them in a fund to support Ukraine, “and other measures to confront Russia, China, and Iran.”

Johnson said that the House will vote on the bills on Saturday night. Republicans have a razor-thin majority in the chamber, meaning that they will likely need to rely on Democrats in order to pass the national security bills.

Potentially bolstering the bill’s chances of passage: Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, who was set to resign from the House on Friday, further narrowing the GOP’s majority, “has the flexibility to stay and support the aid package on Saturday,” according to a spokesperson for his office.

In an effort to satisfy far-right members of his conference, Johnson pledged to put forth a bill that will include “core components” of a House-passed border security package that was championed by Republicans but rejected in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

But the backlash against Johnson’s plan was swift among conservatives, putting him on a collision course with the far-right flank of his conference amid a push to remove him from his leadership role.

“There is no other way to describe it: it is surrender,” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told CNN. “It is disappointing. I won’t support it.”

“It's disappointing,” Arizona Rep. Eli Crane told the outlet. “It's completely detached from what our base wants, what our what our voters want.”

Greene, one of the GOP lawmakers leading the push to oust Johnson from his leadership role, called Johnson “seriously out of step with Republicans by continuing to pass bills dependent on Democrats.”

The criticism wasn’t just limited to members of the House: Republican lawmakers in the Senate offered their condemnation as well.

“Speaker Johnson and the Uniparty are united behind their laundry list of bad ideas,” Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said on social media. “From borrowing $95 billion from China to send it to other countries to killing a FISA warrant requirement — they’re ticking all the boxes to put America last.”

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance called the plan a “betrayal” and “stupid politics to boot” in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Make the Democrats vote on Israel, and piss off one of their constituencies,” he wrote. "Make the Democrats vote for Biden's open border or not. Or fight for real border security. This is the ‘give Dems everything they want including political cover’ option. Just completely insane.”

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Wednesday in support of the GOP speaker’s plan.

“The House must pass the package this week and the Senate should quickly follow,” the president said. "I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won’t let Iran or Russia succeed.”