MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, VISIT Milwaukee unveiled its new logo with hopes of a fresh re-brand before the city is in the national spotlight this summer for the Republican National Convention (RNC).

This is the first rebrand in nearly 20 years for the organization. It has been in the works for two years. The team at VISIT Milwaukee said they are proud of what they have come up with.

What You Need To Know VISIT Milwaukee unveiled its new logo with hopes of a fresh re-brand before the city is in the spotlight this summer with the Republican National Convention



This is the first rebrand in nearly 20 years for the organization.



It is made up of three “M” shapes. The top “M” stands for Milwaukee’s heartbeat, the middle one celebrates the water and the bottom “M” represents Milwaukee’s diversity



VISIT Milwaukee said thit ey will be partnering with Reyes Retail to be able to sell items from the VISIT Milwaukee brand for the first time in the organization’s history

“What we came up with all bubbles up to the themes, fresh, flavor and forward.”

"Fresh, flavor and forward" are the words VISIT Milwaukee believes represent the City of Milwaukee after conducting research and design ventures over the past two years.

The new logo is a collection of items that represent the Cream City. It is made up of three “M” shapes. The top “M” stands for Milwaukee’s heartbeat, the middle one celebrates the water and the bottom “M” represents Milwaukee’s diversity.

Milwaukee residents Mushi Aviles and Elijah Miner saw the new design for the first time on Tuesday and said it’s a fun new change. The two seemed quite passionate about it already.

“That’s something different,” Aviles said. “That’s something different. it looks like a wave,” Miner said. “Right by the lake.”

“That’s cool,” Aviles continued “I probably might get that tattooed or something,”

VISIT Milwaukee said its hope is to appeal to people who live in the city and state. The team said they hope the logo is.a representation of what the City of Milwaukee is all about.

“Honestly, I think it represents the lake,” Ally Zblicki from Milwaukee said. “It looks cool. I just see waves it in."

The City of Milwaukee is on a national platform this summer with the RNC coming in a few short months. Which is one of the many reasons VISIT Milwaukee is rolling out this new branding.

“With all eyes on Milwaukee this year,” VISIT Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith said “This new brand updates VISIT Milwaukee’s look, feel and tone of our logo, our advertising campaigns, our website, our messaging and so much more,”

VISIT Milwaukee said it will be partnering with Reyes Retail to be able to sell items from the VISIT Milwaukee brand for the first time in the organization’s history.