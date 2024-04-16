CINCINNATI — A tasty tradition runs now through Sunday in Greater Cincinnati: Restaurant Week.

Some of the area’s finest eateries are serving up three-course meals priced anywhere from $26 to $46.



What You Need To Know Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week runs April 15-21



Participating restaurants are serving up three-course meals for $26, $36, or $46



$1 of every meal goes to support programs at Cincinnati's Children's Hospital

Street City Urban Gourmet in downtown Cincinnati is participating along with their sister restaurant, Prime. “Street City” is serving gourmet entrees like a French-Asian inspired salmon and a chicken linguini in a dining room that turns into a speakeasy after 8 p.m. It features a hidden entrance, subdued lighting with cozy tables, and lots of adult beverages.

While they’re serving up a signature Manhattan cocktail with sponsor Makers Mark, the week-long celebration is all about the food.

“Restaurant week is a busy week, but we love it because the rush that we get every day, and it’s amazing and unbeatable,” said Street City’s Peter Beroes. “It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s fun pressure.”

Beores can take the heat and he’s staying in the kitchen, cooking up some flavorful food.

Cincinnati’s City Beat serves up the celebration at restaurants across the region, with three-course meals being offered for set prices of $26, $36, or $46. The offerings at Street City will go for $36. They offer more than food: after 8 p.m., diners also get to experience a Speak Easy that requires you to be “in the know.”

Patrons enter at the back of the restaurant, starting at the eatery’s next-door neighbor and sister restaurant, Prime and then traveling down a hallway lined with graffiti and photos of all the famous faces who have dined at the establishments.

Founding partner Nelson Castillo has entertained a varied group of VIPs, from former Cincinnati Reds Catcher Johnny Bench to comedienne Carol Burnett.

“She was special,” Castillo said. “She was performing across the street at the Aronoff and came over to join us. She was one of a kind, old school. She was so nice with the staff. It was great memories for everybody.”

Patrons can make their own memories after they activate a hidden entrance by pulling a book on a shelf that triggers the door to open.

“We have in the background beautiful piano music playing and we have exclusive ambiance and a romantic scene for adults,” Castillo said.

While this experience is for adults, with the beverages to match, they do serve families all day, and Restaurant Week is all about benefiting the kids of Children’s Hospital.

“We’re so grateful for this partnership with City Beat,” said John Palinski, the hospital’s director of corporate and community philanthropy. He said that over the years, the event has raised more than $100,000 for the hospital. Most recently, the funds have gone toward their new behavioral health facility in College Hill, along with intervention programs to improve mental health and prevent the need for children to be hospitalized, Palinski said.

“We would definitely like to thank all of our participating restaurants, and all of you who are going to have meals in the restaurants that benefit Cincinnati Children’s,” he said.

A dollar from every meal goes to Children’s and Palinski encourages you to try some new places, like Street City Urban Gourmet.

“To me, one of the biggest passion is the hospitality,” Castillo said. “I want to be a part of creating memories.”