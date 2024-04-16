A second House GOP lawmaker joined Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his leadership role as the embattled Louisiana Republican vowed he will not resign.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday said that he told Johnson in a closed-door meeting of House Republicans that he is sponsoring Greene’s resolution and urged him to resign.

“I asked him to resign,” Massie, a member of the powerful House Rules committee, told reporters at the Capitol, making the case that Johnson should step aside and allow Republicans to pick a new speaker — similar to then-Speaker John Boehner’s exit in 2015 when he faced a similar conservative revolt — rather than recreate the chaos of the three weeks that followed the ouster of ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year.

Massie’s announcement comes after Johnson unveiled plans to bring long-stalled foreign aid aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan to the House floor. Some conservatives are fiercely opposed to any aid for Ukraine. Massie cited the Ukraine aid, as well as Johnson’s handling of reauthorizing surveillance authority under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and passage of government funding bills.

“He had three things to do: He wanted to do an omnibus that broke all the spending records, he wanted to do FISA without warrants, now he wants to do Ukraine,” Massie charged. “Those are the three things. There are people riding him like a horse here, they don’t care when the horse collapses. I do, because it’s gonna throw our conference into turmoil.”

Greene, who introduced the motion last month as the House voted to avert a government shutdown, also separately called on Johnson to resign on Tuesday.

“Right now, we have a Republican-elected Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, who rammed through Joe Biden’s agenda,” Greene told former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon on Real America’s Voice, a far-right streaming platform. The Georgia Republican in particular criticized Johnson for “fully fund[ing]” the Justice Department and FBI while former President Donald Trump is under federal indictment, as well as the FISA reauthorization.

“Now he's pushing for billions of dollars to go to Ukraine,” Greene said, accusing Johnson of “a lot of dirty tricks” in an effort to “trick Republicans to vote for” the foreign aid bills. “We’re not going to allow that … Speaker Johnson needs to resign, he needs to do the right thing, and we need time to elect a new Speaker of the House.

Johnson later Tuesday insisted that he will not resign.

“I am not resigning, and it is, in my view, an absurd notion that someone would bring a vacate motion when we are simply here trying to do our jobs,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday. “It is not helpful to the cause, it is not helpful to the country, it does not help the House Republicans advance our agenda, which is in the best interest of the American people here — a secure border, sound governance — and it’s not helpful to the unity that we have in the body.”

With a razor-thin Republican majority, Johnson would need the support of Democrats in order to retain his gavel. Some Democrats have suggested that they would bail Johnson out in an effort to avert the chaos that followed McCarthy’s ouster.

“My position hasn’t changed,” Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat, wrote on social media on Tuesday. “Massie wants the world to burn, I won’t stand by and watch. I have a bucket of water.