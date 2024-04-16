DUNCANVILLE, Texas — A 1-year-old boy died after three large dogs attacked him at a residence in Duncanville, southwest of Dallas.

Duncanville police responded to the “vicious animal call” on Monday, April 15 at around 10:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lime Leaf Lane.

In a news conference posted to Facebook, Police Chief Matthew Stogner said the child was being babysat at the residence, where one adult was present. Three other children were also in the home and were unharmed.

All three dogs involved in the attack were Shepherd mixes that weighed approximately 80 pounds, according to Stogner. Before the attack, the animals were confined outside and somehow made their way inside, where the attack took place.

Police and paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child at the scene, who was unconscious. Duncanville medics then transported the child to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Duncanville Animal Control took possession of all three dogs, who belonged to the homeowner. There have been no other known incidents at the residence involving the animals.

When asked if the dogs will be put down, Stogner said he "believes that is part of that process."

The incident is currently under investigation. According to the Duncanville Police Department, criminal charges could be filed as a result of the investigation.