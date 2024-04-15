TAMPA, Fla. — It’s April 15 today, and that means the tax day deadline has arrived.

And for all – or some – of the stress that comes along with this day, retailers, stores and restaurant across the region are offering up some goodies to help bear the burden of doing your taxes.

Here’s a list:

Krispy Kreme: On April 15, Krispy Kreme customers can purchase an Original Glazed or assorted dozen in shop and receive a second Original Glazed dozen.

GrubHub: GrubHub is offering a $15 discount on delivery orders worth $25 or more on April 15. Diners can use the code TAXBREAK upon checkout on qualifying offers.

Tijuana Flats: Get two tacos, chips, and a drink for only $6.99 at Tijuana Flats during Tijuana Tuesdaze.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: 15% off for Tax Day in-house diners.

Arby’s: Customers can get a free sandwich as part of Arby’s Free Sandwich Month on Tax Day.

Hooters: Buy 10 wings on April 15 will receive 10 wings of any style for free. The company is also offering $4 Dos Equis draft beers and $4 Legendary Margaritas.

California Pizza Kitchen: Offering customers $10 off when they spend $40 on Monday in support of those who “may literally need a Tax Break,” according to a release. Customers need to sign up for CPK Rewards. The promotion is available for dine-in and takeout.

BurgerFi: Tax Day deals gets 15% off your entire check. Dine in only.

Bonefish Grill: $7 martinis all day April 15 at Bonefish Grill. For a location near you, go to bonefishgrill.com.

Outback Steakhouse: Tax Day steak and lobster for $19.99. For a location near you, go to outback.com.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: A $50 gift card purchase will be worth $60 if purchased today.

Sonny’s BBQ: On April 15, get half-price sweet and smoky or dry-rubbed St. Louis rib dinners with two side kicks and your choice of corn bread or garlic toast.

Office Depot and Office Max: Stores offering free shredding up to 5 pounds. Good through April 27.