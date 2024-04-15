President Joe Biden this week is set to pitch voters on his economic agenda over a three-day swing through Pennsylvania – one of his favorite campaign trail stops and birth state that is also a major 2024 battleground.

One day after this year’s tax filing deadline, the Scranton-born president on Tuesday will kick off the week’s events with remarks on tax policy in his birth city. The incumbent president will seek to draw a sharp line between himself and his predecessor and likely 2024 rival former President Donald Trump.

“You got Joe Biden, a candidate who sees the world from the kitchen table where he grew up in Scranton, Pa., and Donald Trump, who sees the world from his country club down at Mar-a-Lago,” the Biden reelection campaign’s communications director Michael Tyler argued to reporters on a call on Tuesday.

The difference between the two rivals on tax policy is a topic Biden frequently cites during his speeches related to his economic message. He often asks those in attendance at such events to raise their hand if they “think the tax code is fair.” But on Tuesday, former Director of the White House National Economic Council Brian Deese told reporters, the president will seek to speak more “specifically and more directly.”

“The president has spoken about these broad themes, including in the Student Union, but now is the moment and tomorrow, where he will speak more specifically and more directly about the stakes associated with two very different visions for tax policy, and, frankly, for our country and for our economy,” Deese said.

The Democratic president seeking another four years in the White House will hit Trump, according to Biden’s campaign, for wanting to extend the tax cuts passed by congressional Republicans in 2017.

“The signature economic policy of Donald Trump’s presidency is a tax scam that overwhelmingly benefited America’s wealthiest households and biggest corporations,” Tyler argued to reporters.

At the end of 2025, many of the tax cuts that Trump signed into law in 2017 will expire — setting up an avalanche of choices about how much people across the income spectrum should pay as the national debt is expected to climb to unprecedented levels.

Multiple outlets reported Trump told donors at a fundraising dinner earlier this month that extending the 2017 tax cuts would be a key issue should he win the White House this year.

Including interest costs, extending all the tax breaks could add another $3.8 trillion to the national debt through 2033, according to an analysis last year by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

Last week, while addressing care workers at Washington’s Union Station, Biden made clear that a second Biden term would mean the expiration of the cuts.

“It added more to the national debt than any presidential term in history,” Biden said. “And it’s due to expire next year. And guess what? I hope to be president because it expires — it’s going to stay expired.”

For his part, Biden has pledged that no one earning less than $400,000 will see tax increases. His budget for the next fiscal year released in March includes tax increases on the wealthy and corporations that would raise $4.9 trillion in revenues and trim forecasted deficits by $3.2 trillion over 10 years.

Among Biden’s proposals is a “billionaire minimum income tax” that would apply a minimum rate of 25% on households with a net worth of at least $100 million.

“Biden wants to give the IRS even more cash by proposing the largest tax hike on the American people in history when they are already being robbed by his record-high inflation crisis,” Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump campaign, told the Associated Press.

“When President Trump is back in the White House, he will advocate for more tax cuts for all Americans and reinvigorate America’s energy industry to bring down inflation, lower the cost of living, and pay down our debt,” she said.

Biden, according to his campaign, will also hone in on Trump’s comments on the Affordable Care Act as Trump toys with a renewed push to repeal it.

Republicans’ crusade against the sweeping Obama-era health care overhaul, colloquially known as Obamacare, largely quieted in the years after three GOP senators voted against repealing it during the Trump administration in 2017. But the former president reawakened the fight last year when he warned the legislation could be on the chopping block again should he win back the White House in 2024.

The Biden camp is arguing such a move would give 1,500 of America’s wealthiest households making over $80 million a year a $3.5 million windfall.

Biden is set to head to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.