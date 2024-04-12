PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg branch of the NAACP has announced its support for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as the redevelopment of the historic Gas Plant district.

The project, formally announced last September, includes a $1.2-billion ballpark, along with residential units, business and retail space, museum, park and civic space, as well as a hotel.

The group said the development is a chance to create sustainable opportunities for black entrepreneurs and workers.

The St. Pete branch says it plans to stay involved in the process and to make sure the promises made to the community are kept.

The city will hold two workshops in May to discuss the final terms of the deal for the new stadium.