INVERNESS, Fla. — Frustration is at an all-time high for residents of Inverness Village 4 as development in the new community had to be put on pause after roads remained unfinished and, at times, undriveable.

What You Need To Know Residents of Inverness Village 4 say they are frustrated over the treatment, or lack thereof, of their roads



The issue was discussed at Tuesday night's Citrus County Board of County Commissioner's meeting, leaving some residents feeling less optimistic than before



Development in the new community had to be put on pause after roads remained unfinished and, at times, undriveable



County staff will be meeting staff from the city of Inverness to discuss other solutions

The issue was discussed at the Citrus County Board of County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Some residents said that meeting left them feeling less optimistic than before.

Among those residents was Fernando Martinez, who has been calling the village home for a year.

“Love the house, love the neighborhood," he said. "The infrastructure that the county has allowed, or not allowed, to be done on these homes is what’s causing the problem."

For as long as Martinez has been living in Inverness Village 4, he said the unpaved roads have looked dilapidated, cracked and, at times, crumbling apart from rainfall.

“It’s all been since day one, a violation,” he said. “They should have been stopped after the two houses, not after the first 150 or 200 houses that have been built.”

Commissioners say they are considering a plan to require underground stormwater systems be installed for new home construction in the neighborhood. The rule would also apply to existing homeowners who add concrete for things like pools or sheds.

The plan seems to be a temporary fix, rather than a long-term solution, Martinez said — something he said he won’t be getting his hopes up for anytime soon.

“Hoping is for preachers and nuns and I’m neither one,” said Martinez. “We’ll see what shows up. It’s like they have the ball in their court and they’re bouncing it around. That’s all they’re doing.”

Citrus County’s Board of Commissioners will meet again next on April 23. County staff members say they will also be meeting staff from the city of Inverness to discuss other solutions on April 19.