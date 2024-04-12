ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed multiple bills into law Friday, this time most of them aimed at law enforcement.

What You Need To Know Gov. DeSantis signed multiple bills into law Friday



Today's bills aimed at law enforcement, including changing citizens review boards



Governor signed bills Thursday night aimed at worker wages, conditions and employment

SB184 prohibits the harassment of officers while they are actively doing their job.

Meanwhile, HB601 focuses on extrajudicial investigations in law enforcement, most notably citizens review boards.

The first law would have someone potentially facing punishment by harassing an officer or ignoring orders from an officer.

The Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers bill will not quite outlaw review boards but allow county sheriffs to establish civilian oversight boards to review the policies and procedures of law enforcement.

The new law also includes membership requirements of the boards, and requires any misconduct allegations be investigated by an internal process, not by any review board.

DeSantis said the review boards, which have been utilized in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Kissimmeee, Lakeland, Miami and Orlando, are often stacked with activists and used as “political weapons.”

The governor also said these bills would attract more people to work in law enforcement.

"But it's, they felt that they were, the deck was stacked against them, that people wanted them to fail in their former jurisdictions,” DeSantis said. “And they feel that they have a lot of support from the state, from the local government, and from the community here in the state of Florida."

The governor also signed bills Thursday night aimed at worker wages, conditions and employment.

Among the bills signed into law were a bill that prevents Florida cities and counties from passing rules to protect workers from the heat. The bill also erases any local laws that cities have and that set wages at a certain minimum amount. It can no longer be higher than what the state sets.

The bills, HB433 and HB705 will ban local governments from mandating wages above the statewide minimum for subcontracted workers and construction employees.

The heat restrictions came after the Miami-Dade County Commission last year considered a proposal to require construction and agriculture companies to ensure that workers have access to water and to give them 10-minute breaks in the shade every two hours when the heat index is at least 95 degrees.

Information from the Associated Press was used int his report.