MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is on the lookout for new talent.

DATCP’s Director of Bureau of Weights and Measures Joe Smith said the agency plays a crucial role in maintaining accuracy.

“You wouldn’t know that we’re there, but rest assured, if you’re buying a pound of ground beef or an ounce of gold, the Bureau of Weights and Measures is ensuring those weights are accurate,” Smith said.

Despite being a smaller agency, DATCP boasts a significant mission.

“We’re a smaller agency with a large mission and staff work together to accomplish that mission,” said Kelly Smithback, division administrator at DATCP.

She also highlighted the agency’s commitment to work-life balance.

“We encourage staff to take their paid leave for vacations and time with their families to recharge,” Smithback said.

From highway enforcement to ensuring equity in the marketplace, DATCP’s work is multifaceted. Metrologist Ronald Depouw said the work is rewarding.

“I get a sense of satisfaction out of it,” Depouw said.

DATCP’s efforts extend beyond state borders, serving as a hub for neighboring states like Iowa and Illinois to check their weights.

“We get to see the impact that we have throughout the state,” Smith said.

For those interested in joining the DATCP team, more information about job openings can be found here.