COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state's largest educational agricultural program is on track to host more than 100,000 visitors, despite a tornado that damaged the host site in February.

According to The Ohio State University: "The aftermath of the storm left 46 of the 62 buildings on the grounds damaged or destroyed. This included 13 university-owned buildings and 33 privately-owned buildings."

"There has been a lot of help and support from the entire agricultural industry," said Matthew Sullivan, the Superintendent of the Molly Caren Ag. Center. "We are 100% cleaned up."

The facility is the host site for the Farm Science Review.

According to The Ohio State University, the Farm Science Review brings together more than 100,000 visitors and features roughly 4,000 product lines from 600 commercial exhibitors. Visitors learn about the latest advancements in agricultural production.

"I have been going to the Farm Science Review literally since I was a kid,” Agriculture Expert Andy Vance said. "[The Farm Science Review] is the opportunity to see the best the industry has to offer."

The 2024 Farm Science Review will take place Sept. 17-19.

