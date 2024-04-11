HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa City Council will hear details Thursday about a proposed development for the Tampa Port area near Ybor City.

The development would transform the industrial area of Ybor City into a walkable, waterfront district.

It's called Ybor Harbor and would bring apartments, commercial space and hotels to the area, just east of Channelside Drive.

It was first proposed last January by developer Darryl Shaw, the developer of the Gas Worx development that is set to rise just southwest of Ybor City.

Ybor harbor would take up 33 acres of land along the Ybor Channel close to the port’s cruise ship terminals.



It would feature 4,700 residences, almost 500,000 square feet of office space, just over 150,000 square feet of retail space and 800 hotel rooms.



A second hearing will happen on May 2.