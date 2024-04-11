Three additional Rite Aid locations in Western New York are closing their doors.

The store at 47 Niagara St. in the City of Tonawanda will close on May 19, while its pharmacy will close on May 14.

The store at 2047 Sheridan Dr. and Colvin Blvd. in Buffalo will close on May 19, but its pharmacy will close on April 29.

The store at 459 South Transit Rd. in Lockport will close on May 19, and its pharmacy will close on April 30.

All prescriptions are being moved to different nearby locations for pick-up.

Rite Aid has shuttered roughly 200 stores nationwide since filing for bankruptcy last year.