COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Women's National Team Players Association issued a statement Tuesday in support of LGBTQ rights in the wake of a controversy over midfielder Korbin Albert's social media posts.

The 20-year-old Albert apologized last month for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ content on her TikTok account. The Paris Saint-Germain player wrote “liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent.”

The USWNTPA's statement came in the hours before Albert appeared as a substitute for the national team in the SheBelieves Cup final against Canada. It was Albert's second match with the team since the posts came to light. The statement did not mention Albert by name.

“The women’s soccer community is one of joy, excitement, kindness and love. We have worked to ensure our community is safe, inclusive and welcoming to everyone. As allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, those efforts will not stop,” the statement said.

“Across the country, human rights are being stripped away. LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights. Trans rights are human rights,” the statement continued. “Today and every day the USWNT Players will stand up for those rights.”

Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan addressed the issue last week during camp. Morgan said it was handled internally.

“We stand by maintaining a safe and respectful space, especially as allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community. This platform has given us an opportunity to highlight causes that matter to us, something that we never take for granted. We’ll keep using this platform to give attention to causes,” Morgan said.