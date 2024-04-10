CLEVELAND — Between the NCAA Women’s Final Four, the eclipse and the Guardians home opener, over the weekend, downtown Cleveland saw a lot of foot traffic, which meant restaurants like Barrio thrived.

Barrio, a Mexican restaurant that sits in the heart of Cleveland, served nearly double the number of the customers that it typically would Friday through Monday



Many surrounding restaurants had a similar experience

Jacob Harb, Barrio’s general manager, said he has seen nothing like it before.

“I’ve really never seen Cleveland that busy, so it was honestly just amazing to see,” he said.

Harb explained just how busy it was at the restaurant between Friday and Monday.

“I mean, it was absolutely crazy,” he said. “I mean it was all day every day, lines out the door, it was really fun.”

The restaurant served around double the number of customers it usually would on a weekend. Harb said it was about 6,000 to 8,000 customers, which is why the restaurant spent weeks leading up to these events to prepare.

“It was definitely a lot of talking to staff and getting everyone mentally ready, cause we kind of know what to expect, but you don’t really know the extent of it until you’re in it,” he said.

Harb said a lot of other restaurants were just as busy as Barrio throughout the weekend.