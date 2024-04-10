LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The PGA Championship is coming to Louisville's Valhalla Golf Club in May, and a few local businesses will be on hand to provide goods and services.

One participating business is Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company, providing pies and cheesecake as part of the PGA’s VendorMatch.

The PGA does this in cities that host major championships to support local and diverse-owned businesses.

Other participating businesses include KG’S Metier, Lil Shanklin’s Donuts LLC and Majestic Transportation LLC. Ohio's Crown Services, Inc. is also taking part.

Dawn Urrutia, co-owner of Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company, said she's looking forward to people enjoying her desserts.

“Now they’re going to be able to taste a little bit of the love that we’re going to put into that dessert," Urrutia said. 'Then, also they might want to look us up and say, ‘You know what? Let me learn more about what they’re doing,’ and they might want to support us."

The pie shop makes a variety of desserts, and a portion of its proceeds go toward giving children books. It has distributed more than 4,500 books, and because of the PGA VendorMatch, it'll be able to buy hundreds of more for children around the world.