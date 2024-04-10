DRAKESBORO, Ky. — Rural Kentuckians can look forward to more electricity as new plants are starting operations. The Paradise Combustion Turbine Plant in Drakesboro, Kentucky, has helped people in Muhlenberg County by offering them reliable electricity.

What You Need To Know Three new natural gas units have been built in Drakesboro, Kentucky, replacing coal units to power local businesses and homes within the area



The units are from Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally owned electric utility corporation



These new units add an additional 750 megawatts of energy to TVA’s generating fleet, which is enough to power 440,000 homes



They can withstand cold temperatures and can start in a quick manner when electricity demands increase

Three new natural gas units have been built, replacing coal units to power local businesses and homes within the area.

“To be able to replace that base load power will be key for us with our economy and also for those who live in the community that depend on the lights to come on every day for household use as well," said Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.

The units are from Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), a federally owned electric utility corporation. CEO Jeff Lyash said this will abide by federal regulations and help the environment.

“It allows us to provide the electricity needed for growth as people move here and electrify the economy," Lyash said. "It does it in a way that is environmentally responsible.”

These new units add an additional 750 megawatts of energy to TVA’s generating fleet, which is enough to power 440,000 homes.

The units are a part of their plan to add more than 3,800 megawatts of energy by 2028. The new units join other combustion turbines in northern Alabama, and together they add 1500 megawatts of energy.

The units are designed to withstand cold temperatures and can start in a quick manner when electricity demands increase.

"They can start from 0% power to 100% power in 11 minutes," Lyash said.

Having the units will also help modernize some equipment in Kentucky’s electric grid, Lyash added.

"It helps us replace our retiring aging coal fleet," he said. "(It's) good for economic development, good for system reliability (and) good for the environment.”

According to its website, the TVA delivers energy to 10 million people, making it the nation’s largest public power supplier. TVA is a corporate agency of the U.S. and receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all its revenues from sales of electricity.