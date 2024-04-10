TAMPA, Fla. — If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, or if you still owe money and have not paid, there is plenty of motivation to get going with the April 15 deadline looming.

Monday is the deadline and missing that date can be costly.

What You Need To Know Tax Day deadline is April 15



There is no longer filing period this year, as Hurricane Irma created for taxpayers last year



Last year, Hurricane Irma granted a longer filing period for Floridians without the need to file an extension. But this year, things are back to normal.

Missing the tax filing deadline of April 15 means additional fines and penalties and no ability to work out a payment plan with the IRS.

If you still haven’t handled taxes yet, Steve Ribble with Guardian Accounting Group in Tampa says the worst thing you could do right now is nothing.

“Ignoring it isn’t going to make it away,” Ribble said. “So, our best advice is if they do owe and the tax return is ready, is to get it filed and then work on either getting a payment plan or getting it paid off as quickly as possible to lessen any of the penalties and interest that they are going to have to pay on it.”

If you owe taxes, payment plans are available if you file on-time. You could get up to 180 days or longer to pay back any owed taxes with an 8% interest rate.

The payment plan will depend on what you qualify for.

For additional information, go to irs.gov.