TAYLOR, Texas — A Central Texas chipmaking factory could be set to receive an influx of federal funding.

According to Reuters, the Biden administration will award more than $6 billion to Samsung to expand chip output in its facilities in Taylor, Texas, which are currently under construction.

The news agency cited two people familiar with the matter and said the money will go toward the building of the four facilities – a $17 billion chipmaking plant, another factory, an advanced packaging facility and a research and development center.

The Reuters article also said that White House’s announcement will include an investment in “another undisclosed location” and a promise that Samsung will invest over $44 billion in the U.S., more than doubling its current investments.

Samsung Austin Semiconductor is reported to have brought in $26.8 billion in economic impact through its Austin fabrication plant and the construction of its 600-acre campus in Taylor. Construction began on that campus in January 2022, and it is expected to open sometime this year, according to Samsung’s website.

President Joe Biden has made increasing semiconductor production in the U.S. a priority for his administration.

In 2022, Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion package aimed at reviving the semiconductor industry in the U.S. This act was in direct response to the supply chain disruptions that happened in 2021 overseas following the pandemic.

This hasn’t been the only recent announcement of funding toward semiconductor production in the U.S.

On Monday, the Biden administration announced $6.6 billion in funding for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to expand its facilities in Phoenix. Back in March, Biden also announced $8.5 billion in funding for Intel factories that make semiconductors in four states. Both of these investments are coming from federal funds that were set aside by the CHIPS and Science Act.