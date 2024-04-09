BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Nearly 90 years ago, a Barren County theater once had a screen and 400 seats.

Now, the Cave City building is home to a new coffee shop, and the owner hopes to preserve its history.

Leticia Cline, owner of Ace Coffee Co., is a lover of history. She often adds a variety of relics to her collection, from telegraphs to newspapers to photographs.

To continue her fascination with history, the Cave City native bought a big piece of it. Ace Theatre opened in the mid-1930s and was a place where many gathered.

“We believe that there was 400 people that this theater could sit," Cline said.

The theater closed its doors in the 1950s and was nothing but a memory.

But now, Cline has taken the abandoned theater and turned it into Ace Coffee Co.

Cline said she hopes to maintain its vintage aesthetic and has also taken on some renovations to make it modern and safe.

“It’s modern, but it also pulls from history of what we always known as humans: to eat, drink and enjoy each other’s company," said Carsen Inman, Ace Coffee Co. barista.

Cline and the new coffee shop's staff members hope to bring people to downtown Cave City, just like in years past.

“Your downtown is your heart of your community," she said. "When your downtown dies, the rest of your community dies with it.”

Cline has restored the double-sided neon sign that lights up Broadway Street.

Ace Coffee Co. is open Tuesday through Sunday. It serves breakfast and brunch, as well as products from local farmers.