ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando International Airport will receive $61,943,487 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to expand the Terminal C apron, Rep. Darren Soto announced Monday.

The funding from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure law will allow for an additional 138,481 square yards to meet the growing demands of passengers and airlines.

“We were thrilled to help deliver over $60 million to Orlando International Airport as part of FAA’s Airport Infrastructure Grants. I was proud to vote for the Infrastructure Law, which has enabled us to expand our airport’s infrastructure and better serve passengers,” Soto said in a release. “Thanks to the Infrastructure Law, we’ve allocated over $200 million in federal funds for enhancements, such as new gates, a pedestrian bridge, and runway upgrades. Terminal C now features state-of-the-art technology to cater to an extra 10-12 million passengers annually.”

The law provides $15 billion in airport infrastructure funding, which allows for enhancements to runways, taxiways, safety initiatives, sustainability projects, terminal upgrades, airport-transit connections and roadways, according to the release from Soto.