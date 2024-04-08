LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along with leaders from the J.B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville's (UofL) STEM+ hub, Mayor Craig Greenberg, D-Louisville, announced plans for the return of SummerWorks. The annual program connects young Louisvillians to summer jobs and career opportunities.

What You Need To Know Louisville's SummerWorks is returning for a 14th season in 2024



The program connects young Louisvillians ages 16 through 21 to summer jobs and career opportunities



It is raising its hourly pay from $12 to $15 for the 2024 season, said Mayor Craig Greenberg, D-Louisville



More than 8,000 have found summer jobs thanks to the program, according to KentuckianaWorks

Greenberg said for the 2024 season, the program is raising its hourly pay from $12 to $15, along with more opportunities than the previous year.

“SummerWorks is an inclusive program that gives every youth who applies a chance at a great experience with lifelong career benefits,” Greenberg said. “This program has proven its positive impact, with participants more likely to graduate from high school, attend college or find employment."

"As we move Louisville into a new direction to create a safer, stronger and healthier city, it’s essential we invest in our future leaders, and SummerWorks does that.”

Louisville residents between 16 and 21 as of June 1 are eligible to apply, with registration available at SummerWorks.org. Applicants can then create or upload a resume, get soft skills training and apply to opportunities of interest.

KentuckianaWorks, the Louisville region’s workforce development board, said the J.B. Speed School of Engineering is increasing its SummerWorks hiring from five last year to 20 this year.

“Speed School's partnership with the SummerWorks program has been instrumental in providing invaluable exposure to engineering fields and quality work opportunities,” said Emmanuel Collins, dean of the Speed School. “Through this collaboration, students have gained firsthand experience, paving the way for future success in their academic and professional pursuits as engineers.”

Since beginning in 2011, SummerWorks has helped more than 8,000 young Louisvillians find summer jobs, KentuckianaWorks said. Last summer's program had 237 participants work in sponsored positions at 50 nonprofit and public sector work sites, with a little more than half coming from target ZIP codes in west, south and central Louisville.

Private donors for the 2024 program include the Jewish Heritage Fund, the JPMorgan Chase Foundation, the Ginkgo Fund, and David Jones Jr. and Mary Gwen Wheeler, KentuckianaWorks said. The Louisville Metro Council approves its core operating funds.

YouthBuild Louisville and KentuckianaWorks operate the program. More information can be found on its website.