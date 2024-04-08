GREENSBORO, N.C. — A depot built in 1927, is about to get a multi-million-dollar renovation.

What You Need To Know The J. Douglas Galyon Depot was built almost 100 years ago



Train ridership has been increasing through the years



DGI announced a multi-million-dollar renovation for the depot



The renovation will include a fall market, splash pad, small business venues and more

The J. Douglas Galyon Depot in downtown Greensboro holds almost 100 years of history.

It was built by the same architect who built Grand Central Station in New York, Alfred Fellheimer. Steward Wagner also helped build the depot, which cost $1 million to build.

Kevin W. von der Lippe, a member of the Greensboro Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and Carolina Model Railroaders, which resides on the depot’s property, is a co-author of the book "Greensboro Depot," which is filled with pictures and information of the depot.

“It's part of our mission to preserve railroad history in Guilford County,” von der Lippe said.

Although he was not the first or only author on the book, the photos highlight the history preserved within.

The depot housed a barbershop, travelers aid and even an underground tunnel for passengers.

“What we got was this 65,000-square-foot building, which is tremendously big. Right? I mean, we are bigger than Atlanta. We're the biggest thing south of D.C. and certainly the prettiest one along Carolina,” von der Lippe said.

Greensboro marks the ground-breaking of the state’s railroad system, which later became a central hub for many trail lines, ushering passengers and supplies around the state and country.

“When the station was built, there were 42 trains a day, passenger trains a day. Today there's 12, which is a lot for a station in 2024,” von der Lippe said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced in March that rail service passengers have soared in the past few years with over 101,000 travelers in the first few months of 2024, an increase of 21% of travelers from the same time frame last year and a 65% increase from pre-pandemic passengers. More than 61,000 people rode the train in 2019.

Passengers who travel through Greensboro, including the Piedmont service from Raleigh to Charlotte and those who depart in Greensboro, visit the city’s downtown.

To help boost the depot's draw for its passengers and those that live in the Gate City, Downtown Greensboro Inc. announced at its "The State of Downtown," a multi-million-dollar renovation for the depot.

“We want to take this and create what Union Station did in Denver Colorado, and make it a hub of activity for the community. And so folks can socialize, interact, small retail shops, entrepreneurial hub,” said Zack Matheny, the president of Downtown Greensboro Inc.

Matheny said the city is in the preliminary phases of the construction, although there are plans on adding a food hall, splash pad, small business areas and more.

“The federal government agrees. So we've received $1.3 million from the U.S. government to help invest in this building,” Matheny said.

Matheny said the depot is an underutilized asset which they plan to make a vibrant area in the community.

“We see taking the walls and making small retail spaces, restaurants, places that people want to have that destination,” Matheny said.

The renovation not only will bring more opportunities to the community but will polish up a hidden treasure.

“It's a beautiful place. And it's a it's a gem for not only Greensboro, but for the whole state,” von der Lippe said.