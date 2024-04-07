CINCINNATI — Parts of Ohio will experience totality during the eclipse and those cities and counties in that path are rising to the occasion, planning events and special promotions for months.

What You Need To Know Most of Butler county is in the path of totality for the eclipse



Municipal Brew Works in Hamilton has created a special beer for the event



'Visit Butler County' has printed up 26,000 pairs of safety glasses to watch the eclipse

“It’s a great opportunity for small businesses to showcase all of their regular offerings as well as special promotions that they’ve created specifically for the eclipse as well,” said Kathryn Rawlinson of Travel Butler County.

At Municipal Brew Works in Hamilton, they’ve created a new brew just for the occasion.

“The beer is called ‘Path of Totality,’” said co-founder and CEO Jim Goodman. “It most resembles what is called a German ‘alt’ beer which is an amber lager but for this particular beer we added a hop called ‘Galaxy hop’ for the eclipse occasion.”

Goodman will toast the eclipse for helping to showcase his brewery and town.

“It gives all of these towns and communities in that path of totality an opportunity to open their doors, to show folks what they have,” Goodman said. “Hamilton is very interesting because there wasn’t a lot going on here and now there’s a resurgence in the city. This is a great excuse to invite people to come and visit and see how much the city has changed.”

Over at Kelly’s Bakery, they’re busy making hundreds of eclipse cookies they’re selling by the dozen for close to $20.

Ramsey’s excited to see the eclipse. A few years ago, she and her family traveled to a lake in Tennessee and watched one from their boat.

“It is kind of mind-blowing,” Ramsey said. “I describe it as a Twilight Zone kind of moment because it is nothing you will experience ever again.”

The boosters in Butler County want to make sure you watch it safely.

“We have 26,000 pairs of solar eclipse glasses floating around butler county so you should be able to pick up a pair at a local watch party. These were actually illustrated by a local artist here in Hamilton, Kerry O’Neal,” Rawlinson said.

They have a basket of the glasses at the Silver Vixen shop in Liberty Township. Along with practical items, they’re offering a more new age giveaway as well.

“The little bags we have feature a moonstone and a sun stone and a custom sticker. There’s three different designs and there’s also going to be a little coupon in here for our store,” said Silver Vixen manager Taylor Nichols.

Nichols said there’s a metaphysical side to the eclipse.

“An eclipse astrology-wise is a very significant event. It’s a time for change, it’s a time for setting goals, it’s a time for making your dreams come true,” she said.

For some savvy business people, it’s a time to also make some money that will no doubt eclipse the usual take on a typical Monday in April.

“It’s a once and a lifetime opportunity,” Goodman said. Nichols agreed.

“I’m excited about the whole thing.”

For the latest update on all the watch parties and events in Butler County, click here.