CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time, over 1.4 million renters across North Carolina will see help through unionization.

The North Carolina Tenants Union has recently launched and is aiming to fight for housing as a human right.

N.C. Tenants Union is made up of six tenant advocacy groups across the state and hopes to expand renter’s rights through rent caps, displacement assistance and repairs.

After dealing with a fluctuating rental market, Charlotte renters are hopeful for relief.

“I would like to find a different place, but prices have gone up every single year,” said Cameron Walser, a renter in Charlotte.

For Walser, the search for the perfect apartment included daily amenities, but one option he also had to consider was living with roommates.

“Back in 2020, it was still expensive, so I had to have roommates and it had to be under $2,000 a month, which you would think would be easy, but it definitely was not,” Walser said.

North Carolina does not currently have statewide rent control policies, which means landlords can change prices as they see fit. According to the North Carolina Housing Coalition, rent went up by 34% within the past year.

“With roommates, I'm saving between $700 to $800 a month, which is a lot over the span of three years. That's all going towards hopefully getting a house soon,” Walser said.

The newly formed tenants union hopes to advocate for renters like Walser by placing a limit on how high landlords can change rent prices and providing guidance on the rights that tenants have.

“I think it's good that we have an entity to try to keep it in check. It has gone up exponentially each year, and it doesn't directly correlate with our wages, so living makes it difficult. I'm glad that we have something to help us out,” Walser said.

The N.C. Tenants Union will also help renters who want to unionize their living situation and help renters negotiate leases and advocate for repairs.

To find out more information about the tenants union you can visit its website here.