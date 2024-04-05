RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s an exciting weekend for festival lovers. The Dreamville Festival is back at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park.

What You Need To Know Dreamville Festival is back April 6-April 7



The festival is presented by J Cole and brings in festival goers from all over



Last year, there was a financial impact of over $145 million to Wake County



Oak City Fish and Chips food truck is hoping for record breaking numbers this year

The festival, presented by rapper J Cole, who grew up in Fayetteville, brings in people from all over the world. The City of Raleigh says last year’s festival saw record breaking crowds, with over 100,000 people in attendance. Another large economic impact is expected this year with so many visitors coming to the Oak City.

Dreamville is considered one of the world’s largest artist-led festivals. Last year, there was a financial impact of over $145 million to Wake County. The City of Raleigh also saw an economic boost in the areas of hotel, food and beverage and ground transportation.

Oak City Fish and Chips food truck is one vendor participating in the festival. Co-owner Isaac Horton IV said in just two days, the festival can bring his business around $80,000, and this year, he wants to make an even bigger impact.

“We are actually one of J Cole’s favorite food tucks. He would come to the truck and get food for Dreamville staff and his family,” Horton said.

Horton said his business has been taking part since the beginning, and they can work through the long lines at a rapid pace. He said every 60 seconds his workers can serve two people, and they work just like an assembly line.

“We’ll departmentalize in terms of division and specialization of labor all the way down to four positions,” Horton said.

With a plan that they have been coordinating for months, it allows them to be on top of their game and bring in the big bucks.

“Our highest grossing day we did $42,000 worth of sales from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. in a 10-hour period, so about $4,000 an hour. So, that type of money to a small business owner is significant,” Horton said.

He said new faces and the reaction to their food is a plus.

“We have gourmet hush puppies and people love them,” Horton said.

As time draws near to another go a round of this festival, Horton is looking forward to what this year will bring and is hoping for record-breaking numbers.

According to Loren Gold, the executive vice president of Visit Raleigh, there are high expectations that 2024 will continue to see 80% or more of the tickets held for the two-day festival coming from visitors from all over U.S. and 20 plus international countries.