CLEVELAND — The James Beard Awards are given out each year by the James Beard Foundation to recognize chefs, restauranteurs and journalists at the top of the culinary industry.

This year, two Ohio chefs are finalists in the in the category of Best Chef: Great Lakes, which include the states of Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Chef Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia restaurant in downtown Cleveland is one of five chef finalists in the Great Lakes region.

“It is definitely rewarding knowing that everything we set out to do was the right thing,” Cimino said. “The right road is not always the easiest, and it is sometimes the longest, and it is just about staying true to who you are and making sure you are going right by those around you. Eventually, everything seems to fall into place.”

Cimino said even though it is his name on the award, it was made possible by the people he works with at the restaurant.

“One person never makes up a restaurant, or makes up a chef or anything,” he explained. “It’s everyone that you surround yourself with every day that allows you to do great things.”

The winners of James Beard 2024 restaurant and chef awards will be announced on June 10.