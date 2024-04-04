MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Why aren’t more movies filmed in Florida? Our state was at the top of the list for film locations, but since Florida no longer gives incentives, there have been fewer movies filmed in the Sunshine State.

The film industry was at one time wildly successful in Florida. State data shows the industry generated $3.9 billion of revenue way back in 2000.

But the decision to end film incentives in 2016 has led moviemakers to leave the state.

Film Florida estimates in the last ten years, Florida has lost at least 100 major film and television projects because of the lack of incentives.

They estimate those projects would have created:

Close to $2 billion in money spent

150,000 cast and crew jobs

And 300,000 hotel or short-term rental room nights

What You Need To Know Film Florida estimates in the last ten years, Florida has lost at least 100 major film and television projects because of the lack of incentives



Mark Pentecost wants to bring more filmakers to Florida



He says with his new movie “Florida Wild” it will show the public what Florida was like back in the 1880s and how vital ranching is for our lives

Mark Pentecost is in love with what Florida offers.

“I love it out here. This is my favorite place,” he said.

He moved to Myakka City in 2011 from Michigan to start his own ranch, and since his initial purchase, his property has grown from 300 acres to 10,000 acres.

“We got 1,200 beef cows and probably 7 or 800 calves on the ground right now. We feed so many of America, and people don’t realize that we do that in Florida,” he said.

He’s wanted to be a cowboy for years, not just in real life but also on the big screen.

“When I was a little kid, we would go to my grandpa’s on Saturdays and watch westerns. I’m doing this in his honor. Only in America, I believe if you have a big dream, you can go after it,” he said.

So he brought the big screen to his ranch, producing a western movie called “Florida Wild” that takes place in the 1880s. Mark has invested more than $10 million to film the movie on his property.

“It was my dream to do this movie here on our ranch. What I didn’t realize is that Florida has one of three states with zero incentives — no incentives to do movies here. We got 250 people on set every day and 100 people locally working on set. We are putting money back into the economy,” he said.

He says if he had shot the movie in Georgia, he would have gotten 30% back in incentives, a $3 million rebate. But he was determined to film at his home despite the cost.

“It’s a pricey endeavor, but it makes me laugh. I’m pioneering like they did in the old days to try to get more movies brought back to Florida. So hopefully,” he said.

Mark also hired local residents to replicate a real western town and build about 10 structures like a jail, a saloon, and stores. He aims to show what ranching was like in Florida in the 19th century.

“This is real Florida back after the Civil War. So many people moved to Florida and started new lives, and I want to show that, that’s where legacy comes from, and ranches. If we don’t bring attention to that and our ranches, we will close that like our citrus,” he said.

Mark’s goal is to show people a different side of Florida.

“Westerns really originated here. The Spanish brought horses and cattle here first. We are really trying to bring that to life and not let that be forgotten in a day of building so many developments, condos, and golf courses. We want them to remember what Florida was really about,” he said.

He’s honoring the heritage of the state and hoping it inspires moviemakers to return to Florida.

Mark says he plans on hosting field trips to his ranch to show students what a movie set looks like to inspire young minds to think about going into the movie industry. Mark says he anticipates the movie to be in theaters by 2025.