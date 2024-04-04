A judge in Georgia has rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to dismiss the state's election subversion case against him on First Amendment grounds.
Trump's attorneys last week argued before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee that the indictment against the former president should be dismissed, contending that his "calling into question" the results of the 2020 presidential election consituted speech protected under the First Amendment.
"After considering the extensive briefing, the argument of counsel, and the indictment, the Court finds these vital constitutional protections do not reach the actions and statements alleged by the State," McAfee wrote in his order. "Nor do the statutes themselves facially violate the First Amendment."
