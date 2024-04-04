TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Immigration Coalition is asking for signatures on a petition in opposition of House Bill 433 — which has a number of proposals regarding employer regulations.

Leaders say the group’s goal is to convince Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto it.

If signed into law, HB433 would prohibit local governments from creating their own heat-related rules for outdoor businesses. It would also put restrictions on businesses over setting their own minimum wage or providing employment benefits for certain employees.

For more than 40 years, Margarita Romo has been an advocate for the farmworker community by fighting for their rights for things like heat protections.

“This talks about the effects of what heat can do to you,” she said.

She’s not alone — there are many others in the state working to protect outdoor laborers.

Romo said House Bill 433 aims to eliminate what they’ve been fighting for and leaves local governments without power to regulate outdoor businesses.

“What are they going to do if they cannot decide for their own community what is needed?" she asked. "The state does not know what each community needs."

Romo said she believes that without regulations to protect workers, the move will leave people like Maria Aveja Flores without a loved one.

Flores said her husband died four years ago due to the heat.

“He was the one that kept my kids and I going," she said. "But now that he’s gone, I don’t have that support from him."

State lawmakers passed the bill during the legislative session last month.

While on the House floor, the sponsor state Rep. Tiffany Esposito defined its purpose.

“This bill does nothing to reduce pay," she said. "We protected fair pay in 2005 when all Floridians voted to add minimum wage to the constitution. It protects taxpayer dollars and it protects jobs.”

Another southwest Florida Rep. Bob Rommel backed the bill, saying he voted in favor because of the economic impact.

“The reason we here are trying to pre-empt the 360-something municipalities from having 361 different rules so we can have continuity in business," he said. "Without continuity, businesses will not come to Florida."

As far as the heat protections, Esposito said the bill does not take away from safety measures.

But Romo said she believes the bill would make people feel unsafe, which is one of the reasons she wants DeSantis to veto it.

“If the state dominates all of that, what is it going to do to each community?" she asked.

As she waits on the decision to this bill, Romo said she won’t stop trying to educate her community to keep workers safe.

If HB433 is signed into law by DeSantis, it will go into effect on July 1.