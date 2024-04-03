MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM) will host Saturday Market on the Square for its outdoor season from April 13 to Nov. 9, 2024. The farmers' market will run each Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Nearly every Saturday of the season, DCFM is located on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Capitol building, also called "the Square." On July 13, the market will move to Breese Stevens Field, as an art fair will be taking place on the Square





The final Late Winter Market will be this Saturday, April 6, at Garver Feed Mill from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DCFM's Wednesday Market will begin on Wednesday, April 24, and will continue through Nov. 6, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on the 200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It is smaller than the Saturday Market, DCFM said.

The DCFM said it is the largest producer-only farmers’ market in the nation. The Saturday event will regularly feature over 200 hundred vendors with hundreds of local, Wisconsin-produced agricultural products.

DCFM participates in the EBT/FoodShare program. Those who have Quest or P-EBT cards can bring them to the market's information booth and ask to do an EBT transaction. More information can be found online or at the information booth at each market, at the top of State Street.

