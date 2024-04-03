More investments are being made to help our close-to-home efforts improving the country’s national security.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced $415 million has been secured for the Air Force Research Labs at Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome.

Stefanik said the money will go towards research into quantum technology, cybersecurity, and counter unmanned aerial systems



Aside from strengthening our national security, the hope is that investments like this into AFRL will help draw more talent to the area

“This is a historic day. I mean, it really is. The investments that have been made by the federal government are unprecedented," said Griffiss Institute President and CEO Heather Hage.

Stefanik, a Republican, stood alongside area leaders Tuesday to announce the investment. She said the money was included in the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act.

“This is going to the most critical technological challenges that national security thinkers are focused on," said Stefanik.

Specifically, Stefanik said that means research into quantum technology, cybersecurity, and counter unmanned aerial systems.

“We will absolutely do our very best to help translate these investments in these very high technology and critical technology areas that are necessary for our nation's security and continue to build bridges to the regional communities that come here looking for STEM education and pathways to future careers, as well as to be a place that can nurture and support the growth of new startup companies," Hage said.

Aside from strengthening national security, the hope is that investments like this will help draw more talent to the area.

“It's only going to help our city continue to grow and bring more people here and make this a destination for people that want to be here and start their careers and advance our security in this nation," said Rome Mayor Jeff Lanigan.

“The federal government understands that Rome is unlike anywhere else, and the research that's being conducted at Rome Labs is world class and it meets our national security challenges and mission of the 21st century," Stefanik said.

The congresswoman also announced the introduction of a bill that she says will help accelerate quantum technology adoption in the U.S. Department of Defense.

Stefanik said her bill is called the Defense Quantum Acceleration Act.