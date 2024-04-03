DALLAS — The store where ‘everything’s better’ is breaking new ground in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. H-E-B announced they have started construction in Prosper, a city just north of Dallas. The new store is expected to open in the fall of 2025.
The new grocery store is expected to stretch 132,000 square feet and will sit at the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway in Prosper.
H-E-B grocery stores, including the newcomer in Prosper, is equipped with a bakery, a deli department, Sushiya (a sushi kiosk that makes sushi in-store daily), chef-inspired meals prepared in store and expansive selections in grocery items, according to the grocery retailer.
This newest H-E-B is preceded by four other locations in the DFW area, including in Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Allen. A location is Mansfield has already broken ground and is expected to open later this year.