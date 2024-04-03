DUNEDIN, Fla. — Plans are moving forward to revitalize an acre of land along the Causeway Boulevard in Dunedin that has been vacant for nearly two decades. On Thursday, the city commission is scheduled to hear plans to build new townhouses, a small hotel and winery on the empty lot.

What You Need To Know Developers are proposing a mixed-use development consisting of townhomes, a small hotel and winery near the Dunedin Causeway



The empty piece of land was home to a restaurant and lodge demolished in 2005



City commission is set to hear the plans on Thursday evening



Some businesses in the area hope, if approved, the development will bring in more foot traffic

The empty piece of land sits right before the Dunedin Causeway crosses on to Honeymoon Island. It was once home to a restaurant but it was demolished in 2005 and the lot has been vacant since.

Across the street, Chris Spicer’s family has been running Angler 360, a bait shop, for more than 30 years.

“I grew up fishing with my dad,” Spicer said. “[We] used to fish the Causeway a lot when I was a kid. We used to come to this bait shop when I was a little kid.”

This picture shows the lot that has been vacant for 20 years that developers are proposing to build the townhomes, hotel and winery on. (Spectrum News)

Over the years, Spicer has seen the area surrounding the causeway change through the window of his bait shop.

“You’ve got new houses, new apartments,” he said. “You’ve got pretty much everything going up now.”

Spicer said this growth has been good for the family business and he’s hopeful this new proposal on the table would also give them a boost. The mixed-use development would consist of four new buildings and other amenities:

Two residential buildings, each with four townhomes for a total of eight units.

Both buildings are three stories tall, with two floors of the living area and rooftop patios over ground floor parking.

A three-story, mixed-use building with four townhomes and a 1,796 square foot winery.

A four-story, seven-room hotel building with three floors of guest rooms over ground floor parking.

The Local Planning Agency unanimously recommended approval in mid-March. Residents mostly favored the plan, but there were some concerns about adding traffic to the already busy road. The agency recommended developers move the buildings farther back from the road, relocate the entrance/exit and continue to research traffic impacts.

Heading into busy fishing season, Spicer hopes, if approved, the development will breathe new life into the area.

“Everybody likes to fish, everybody likes to learn how to fish,” he said. “It gets people outside, keeps people from sitting inside and watching TV all day. I think it’ll help us out a lot.”

The plans are set to go before city commission for a first hearing during their meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. A second hearing is scheduled for May 2nd. To read more about the plans, view the presentation prepared by the city.