Wingnutz is closing their North Buffalo location inside Froth Brewing Co. in order to focus efforts on their new location, Wingnutz Bar & Grill, located on Millersport Highway in Williamsville, they announced Tuesday.

"We want to thank all of our loyal fans and customers for your patronage since December 1st of 2022, and we hope to see you at our Wingnutz Bar & Grill location soon!," they said on social media. "We would also like to sincerely thank @frothbrewing for the prosperous partnership in which we truly value and appreciate!"

They also announced plans to be open seven days a week at the new location starting April 8.

Froth says they plan to reopen the kitchen in a few weeks, running the kitchen in-house.

"We greatly appreciate our partnership and couldn’t be happier for their continued success," Froth said in a Facebook post. "Looking towards the future, Froth is taking the kitchen back over and we have some really big culinary plans for you all! In order for this vision to come to light, the kitchen will have to be temporarily closed for renovation, but we can promise you it will be worth the wait!"